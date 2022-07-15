Biden vows to use force, says ‘Iran can’t get nuclear weapons’





By Biodun Busari

United States President Joe Biden has vowed to use military force “as a last resort” to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon,” Biden told Channel 12 in an interview that aired shortly after his arrival for his first official visit as President on Wednesday.

The president stressed, however, that his administration remains devoted to revitalizing the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

According to Reuters, Biden said he would keep Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list even if that killed off the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He also faulted his predecessor, former President Donald Trump for withdrawing military forces from Iran.

“I think it was a giant mistake for the previous president to get out of the deal,” said Biden, in relation to Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the accord.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper