I closed land borders for benefit of farmers — Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

–Says agric reforms working

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday in Daura, Katsina State,

said he decided to close land borders for two years for the benefit of farmers.

The President has also lauded the nation’s farmers for the record production of rice and other food commodities, expressing satisfaction that the agricultural policies of the administration are working to good effect.

President Buhari said his administration had taken various decisions including the closure of land borders for two years for the benefit of farmers who were the driving force of the rural economy, expressing happiness that these had worked well for the nation.

Speaking to the elected Local Government Council chairmen from Katsina state on a visit to pay homage to him marking the Sallah, President Buhari said “I have a good understanding of the country and its people. That is why we instituted those agricultural policies. I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper