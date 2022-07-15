Jandor’s comical ignorance on Lagos floods





.

By AYODELE OLU PETERS

FROM Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10, Lagos was hit by heavy and perennial rainfall that fell continuously for no less than eight-10 hours. One of the natural and inevitable consequences of such downpower was the flooding in many areas of the state and damage to property as well as loss of lives in a number of places.

Cynically seizing on this occurrence as an opportunity to play politics, the media team of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, issued a statement not only subtly blaming the state government for the flood but purportedly claimed that he was setting up a Disaster Recovery Team across the state to come to the aid of flood victims.

According to the statement: “Jandor has reached out to some of the victims earlier in the week, but the situation became worrisome today with the torrential rain that has lasted for about seven hours….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper