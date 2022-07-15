Kpokpogri: Court extends order stopping demolition of home of Tonto Dike’s ex-lover





…..orders FCT Minister, others to maintain status quo

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama, on Friday, extended the order restraining the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Hon. Muhammad Bello, from further demolishing the residence of Abuja socialite, Prince Joseph Kpokpogri.

The injunctive order followed an ex-parte application that Kpokpogri who is a former lover of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Justice Charles Agbaza held that the order would subsist until the hearing and determination of the suit the Claimant brought before the court.

“This court has the powers to grant an extension of the order in exercise of its discretion so as to preserve the Res (subject matter) of this suit.

“It will serve the interest of justice to allow the order to remain alive until the determination of the matter. Accordingly, this matter is hereby adjourned till…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper