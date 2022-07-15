Nnamdi Kanu not missing in DSS facility – Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB’s lawyer





By Nwafor Sunday

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi kanu, has faulted reports that kanu was missing in the Department of State Service’s facility.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Ejiofor condemned the report, noting that Kanu was seen yesterday (Thursday) in DSS custody.

Bellow is his statement:

“Please UMUCHINEKE, kindly ignore the audio message being mischievously promoted/circulated by the enemies of our people, to the effect that ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU is missing in DSS facility.

“The information is fake, a blatant lie and should be totally ignored by Ezigbo UMUCHINEKE.

“As a matter of fact, court-ordered routine visit was conducted yesterday and ONYENDU spent time with those that visited him.

“Thank you and God bless. Always keep your eyes on the ball.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper