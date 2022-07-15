NPA’s Electronic Call-Up System (ETO):  An Assessment of Interventionist Strategy at Lagos Ports





By Segun Adesoji

Several decades of infrastructure rot, neglect and poor or zero maintenance culture coupled with rustled up management prescriptions had left public infrastructure including roads, utilities in total ruin and tattiest state. Year in, year out, annual budgets in trillions of naira are made with the focus on building of new infrastructure with little or no provision for maintenance budget.

Among the causalities of this criminal neglect are the Nigerian ports across the country particularly those in Lagos. The Lagos Port Complex also known as Premiere Port (Apapa Quays) in those days is the earliest (the first) and the largest port in Nigeria.

Established way back 1913 some several decades before this writer was born, the port was financed by the colonial government, thus becoming the busiest port for exporting agricultural produce and importation of goods from countries of the world. Today, Nigeria has six seaports with the Calabar Port now in Cross…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper