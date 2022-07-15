PDP crisis: I’m open to meeting with Wike — Atiku





Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, said yesterday he was open to meeting with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

He stated in Osogbo, Osun State, while fielding questions from journalists.

Asked if the party was divided into factions, Abubakar said: “It is a social media drama. There is nothing like a Wike camp or Atiku camp. There is one PDP family.”

Atiku was also asked if there was a plan to meet with Wike for reconciliation, he responded, saying “why not? I am open to that.”

While noting that the party would surmount its present challenges, the former vice-president said:. “Some people get angry when things don’t go their way and so on and so forth. We will overcome that. I have every belief that we are going to do that.

The opposition party had been embroiled in rancour since Abubakar named Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper