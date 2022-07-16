Adjogbe tasks Urhobo nation on economic, human capital devt





…Gets UPA highest Award

Former Executive Director of Projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Olorogun Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE has called on Urhobo nation to encourage economic and human capital development of its people.

Adjogbe, who is the Oyinvwin of Urhobo nation stated this while receiving the Universal Grand Ambassador Award from the Urhobo Progressive Ambassadors, (UPA) at his Evwreni country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, urged Urhobos to shun “pull him down” syndrome.

According to him, “the Urhobos, as a matter of its nation’s agenda, are urged to support any of its people in a position of authority and should resist the lure to join others in fighting themselves.

Though it’s not common amongst our people, he encouraged the Urhobo people to desist from writing feverous petitions against their own people. He urged the people to desist from being used by overzealous politicians to witch-hunt others and that such a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper