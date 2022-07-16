Agribusiness: Report on maize value chain will galvanize maize Production says — EU





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The European Union, EU, Delegation to Nigeria, Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS, and the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Friday, disclosed that report on maize value chain will galvanize production, processing and reduce risk for farmers.

This was made known during a stakeholders’ workshop, where the report of a value chain analysis on maize in Nigeria was presented, which was undertaken in the framework of the EU-funded ‘Value chain analysis for development’ (VCA4D) project organised by the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The workshop was held in Kano and Abuja on 12th and 14th July 2022 respectively, following the completion of the study.

Read Also:

Maize association projects further boost in output

Food Security: Terror attacks threaten maize production, farmers warn

#MaizeDay:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper