I spent 107 days in hospital, today I turned my experience to saving road accident victims

By Ebunoluwa SESSOU

He started as a dream and today it has become a non-governmental organisation, Jheri Help Accident Victims Initiative, JHERI HAVI Foundation.

Jerry Blake, the initiator of JHERI HAVI Foundation in this interview reaffirmed his commitment to assisting accident victims in need of emergency care, particularly in public health institutions.

With a concert to celebrate the Father’s Day, he uses the opportunity to raise funds for accident victims with the support of his team and colleagues, Apostle Haruna Success, Pillaz, Peterson Okopi of the ‘Osuba Re ma re o eh’ fame, Toeyoursea, Vic Da Praise, Sunny Messiah and others in the entertainment, the concert was geared to help accident victims in the state.

The initiative, which is part of Blake’s passion for saving road accident victims, is aimed at swiftly intervening and helping critically injured victims.

No doubt, many citizens are dying daily on Nigeria’s pothole-infested roads and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper