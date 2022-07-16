Ikeja Electric shuts down customers vending, billing channels for upgrade





By Lawani Mikairu

Ikeja Electric has shut its customers billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours, between 15th to 17th July 2022 , to enable it carry out an upgrade.

A statement by the management yesterday said customers of the Disco should buy energy ahead the shut down as they might not be able to access necessary information , vending and data.

A Public Notice issued by the organization reads : ” Ikeja Electric wishes to notify it’s customers that in a bid to improve on our billing and other integrated platforms, we will be carrying out a 48 hours Customer Information System ,CIS, 2.0 system upgrade between 15th and 17th July,2022.”

” Customers ability to perform the following underlisted on our platforms may be impeded during this period of upgrade. However, our Engineers will endeavour to complete the upgrade within the scheduled time,as well as minimise the impact on customer experience.”

“During the upgrade, the following functions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper