Members of Delta mandates reassure state PDP governorship candidate,  Oborevwori of total support

Members of the Delta State Mandate have reassured the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of their support always.

Deputy National Chairman of Delta Mandate, Chief Solomon Arayenka, while speaking on behalf of members of the group during a solidarity visit to the State PDP Governorship Candidate in his official residence, Asaba, noted that he has done very well and accepted across the state, reaffirming their total support for him.

He said that; “We are here today to assure you of our support always. We have promised you long ago that we will always be there for you, we are still standing by that promise. Come rain, come sun, you can always count on members of Delta Mandate. Nothing good comes easy”, he said.

“Whatever that we are experiencing at the moment is just a phase. We will not leave you alone, there is nothing that we make us to depart from you”, he added.

Responding, the Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper