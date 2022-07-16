Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Northern Christians storm Aso Villa, protest Shettima’s selection





Kashim Shettima

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A mammoth crowd of Christians from the 19 northern states, on Friday, stormed the Aso Villa State House, Abuja to protest the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as his running mate.

The demonstrators also presented a protest letter to the President Muhammadu Buharj over Tinubu’s decision, saying these are not the best times for Christians in the APC and Nigeria in general.

Leader of the group, Moses Adams, who read the text of the letter before journalists, said: “Our sensibilities have been insulted by the ambition of a select few that have elected to throw caution into the wind.

“As you may be aware, Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state. The two major religions in the country are Islam and Christianity. And these have defined our way of life since the country attained independence in 1960. Successive governments in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper