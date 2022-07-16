Osun election: Voting begins with large turnout of voters

By
Headliners
-
1


Osun Election

.Osun Election

The Accreditation of voters and election of Osun governor have started in some polling units in Ede North and Ede South with moderate turn out of electorate .

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise began at 8: 23 a.m. , in some wards and polling units visited .

At Ward 2, unit 9, Abogunde /Sagba , accreditation started at exactly 8 :25 a.m , with voters being accredited with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system (BVAS) .

The BVAS machine was working well without hitches to delay the ongoing exercise .

Also , the Presiding Officer ( PO) at Ojunsun ward 2, unit 7 , Miss Ilelaboye Funmilayo , an NYSC member, told NAN the machine was functional with voters being accredited and also voting immediately.

At ward 2 , unit 9, the Presiding Officer, Mr James Egbhaname , also said the BVAS was fast in accrediting the voters before voting properly .

Also , at Agbala area, ward 8 unit 13 , accredation started 8:35 a.m, with large turn out of voters for…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR