Osun election: Voting begins with large turnout of voters





.

The Accreditation of voters and election of Osun governor have started in some polling units in Ede North and Ede South with moderate turn out of electorate .

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise began at 8: 23 a.m. , in some wards and polling units visited .

At Ward 2, unit 9, Abogunde /Sagba , accreditation started at exactly 8 :25 a.m , with voters being accredited with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system (BVAS) .

The BVAS machine was working well without hitches to delay the ongoing exercise .

Also , the Presiding Officer ( PO) at Ojunsun ward 2, unit 7 , Miss Ilelaboye Funmilayo , an NYSC member, told NAN the machine was functional with voters being accredited and also voting immediately.

At ward 2 , unit 9, the Presiding Officer, Mr James Egbhaname , also said the BVAS was fast in accrediting the voters before voting properly .

Also , at Agbala area, ward 8 unit 13 , accredation started 8:35 a.m, with large turn out of voters for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper