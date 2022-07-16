Oyetola, Adeleke win polling units





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the result of the ongoing Governorship election trickle-in, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has won his polling units.

Also his rival, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke also won his unit too.

APC defeated PDP at Oyetola’s polling unit. the party scored 545 votes against PDP’s 69.

Also, PDP polled 218 at Ademola Adeleke’s polling unit in Ede-North against APC’s 23.

