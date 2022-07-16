Who is Bishop Isaac Idahosa?





It is no longer news that the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate. However, videos of some of the latter’s deliverance sessions have been making the rounds on social media following the announcement generating diverse reactions, with many curious to know his antecedents and trajectories.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministries Inc. popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lagos. A church he started over thirty-two years ago in Minna, Niger State. His ministry is rumoured to be worth over three billion naira.

Idahosa has been married to his wife, Christie for thirty years and they are blessed with two lovely children, Christabel and Osagie.

A writer, inspirational speaker and gospel artiste with three albums to his credit, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, who is called 'Prophet Talk Na Do' by his admirers





Source: Vanguard Newspaper