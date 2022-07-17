2023 census will not canvass questions on religion — NPC





By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

The National Population Commission, NPC, has said that questionnaires issued on the 2023 general and housing population, will have no questions on religion.

The Director, Public Affairs, NPC, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, stated this in a statement issued in abuja.

The statement said that due to the volatile nature of items such as ethnicity and religion in the national discourse, it was agreed that such would not be included in the census questionnaires.

The commission called on Nigerians to disregard fake and misleading messages, urging the general public to cooperate with enumerators to ensure a successful trial census exercise.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Population Commission has been drawn to a misleading WhatsApp message which claimed that the next Population and Housing Census will canvass questions on religion. The message alleged that there are some parts (of the questionnaire) where respondents are required…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper