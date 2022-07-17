Actress Linda Adedeji: My divorce details Says, ‘ I was broken into pieces’





Nollywood actress, Linda Adedeji popular in the Yoruba-speaking sector was married for 10 years with a son. The marriage crumbled in 2020 as a result of what may be described as ‘infidelity’ and more. In this interview with Potpourri, she shares her experiences and all the unpleasantness that made her walk away.

Why and when did you divorce your husband?

I divorced him in May, 2020. The reason was because of infidelity on his own part. I just couldn’t stand the regularity and effrontery associated with it.

Do you truly believe divorce was the only solution instead of working it out?

Yes, I don’t believe divorce was the only solution. In my own case we tried and tried to work it out but it didn’t just work .So, I realised that the only solution to my own case was actually divorce.

Won’t this breakup affect the kids negatively?

No, the break up can’t affect my son. I don’t think so because right now we are co-parenting and we are good at it.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper