Afrobeats New Music Weekly Roundup: Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, others

By
Headliners
-
1


Afrobeats New Music Weekly Roundup: Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, others
Afrobeats singer sexually assaulted on stage

Afrobeats superstar singer, Omah Lay has released his debut album titled “Boy Alone” after months of anticipation.

1de3a51b b92e 4f89 a0c9 8ae241530782

The 14-track album features American pop-star, Justin Bieber in “Attention” and Tay Iwar in “Tell Everybody”. Omah Lay has previously released two EPs- “Get Layd” and “What Have We Done”.

YBNL Superstar Singers, Fireboy DML& Asake deliver a fire-cracker in a new single titled “Bandana”. Fireboy teams up with chorus-master/rave of the moment, Asake as he re-affirms his hit-making status.

744F053C 8237 4CBC 8CFE 6EE12FDE44AD

The song which depicts the ambitious and self-assertive mentality of both superstars was produced by P-Priime.

Adekunle Gold releases an emotional single titled ‘5 star’. AG Baby discusses his battle with sickle cell as well as his life struggles.

Iyanya teams up with Afrobeats superstars, Davido and Kizz Daniel for “Like”.

Legendary songstress, Waje has released a new single “All Day” featuring Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage.

Olakira has dropped a…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR