Afrobeats New Music Weekly Roundup: Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, others





Afrobeats superstar singer, Omah Lay has released his debut album titled “Boy Alone” after months of anticipation.

The 14-track album features American pop-star, Justin Bieber in “Attention” and Tay Iwar in “Tell Everybody”. Omah Lay has previously released two EPs- “Get Layd” and “What Have We Done”.

YBNL Superstar Singers, Fireboy DML& Asake deliver a fire-cracker in a new single titled “Bandana”. Fireboy teams up with chorus-master/rave of the moment, Asake as he re-affirms his hit-making status.

The song which depicts the ambitious and self-assertive mentality of both superstars was produced by P-Priime.

Adekunle Gold releases an emotional single titled ‘5 star’. AG Baby discusses his battle with sickle cell as well as his life struggles.

Iyanya teams up with Afrobeats superstars, Davido and Kizz Daniel for “Like”.

Legendary songstress, Waje has released a new single “All Day” featuring Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage.

