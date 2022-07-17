Hoodlums kill 3, as operatives recover 1 human skull in Anambra





The Police Command in Anambra on Saturday confirmed killing of two of its operatives and one civilian car tracker by criminals at Amukabra Achalla Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement on in Awka said the trio were killed after the hoodlums kidnapped them while on a mission to recover a stolen vehicle.

Ikenga said the incident which happened on Friday July 15, made police to launch a counter attack during which it uncovered that the two police and civilian car tracker had been killed and their bodies set ablaze.

“The police team was on a recovery operation of a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle earlier snatched at gun point on July 9, at Oye-Agu Abagana community.

“Four of the Police operatives escaped the ambush, while two of the police operatives and the car tracker were captured by the criminals.

“During the counter offensive operation, police neutralised some of the armed men…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper