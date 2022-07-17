NDLEA arrests drug queen with narcotics at Lagos Airport





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 27-year-old drug queen, Mrs Opoola Mujidat in possession of narcotics concealed in fetish bowls at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja (MMIA), Lagos.

The suspect planted the drugs concealed in fetish bowls containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound male passengers, apprehended at the departure hall of the airport.

The Director Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the passengers: Raji Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were travelling together to Oman, the Middle East, on Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday July 11, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

He said that a search of their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.

“Both Kazeem and Omoniyi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper