Osun: Edo APC chieftain blames Buhari for party’s loss





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo state John Mayaki on Sunday blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the loss of the party in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

He accused the president of negligent management of party activities and ‘suicidal’ tolerance of anti-party activities within the ranks.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Mayaki who chaired the Media Council of the Edo APC in the 2020 Governorship election maintained that although the President’s non-interference through the infamous ‘federal might’ represents a good development for the country’s democracy, it still doesn’t excuse the observed “abandonment of his obligations as the leader of the party who ought to be spearheading efforts to unite the ranks, enforce loyalty, and expand political control.”

He said: “The anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and Ministers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper