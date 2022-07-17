Osun Election: IGP hails security operatives, electorates for peaceful conduct





Its a signal to Better Election Policing in 2023 — PSC

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has commended the security operatives particularly officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Military, and other security agencies as well as the electorates in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the elections held on Saturday July 16th, 2022 in the 3 Senatorial Districts, 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and 3753 polling units of the State.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, “The IGP applauds the massive deployment of Police Operatives, Specialized Units, and other human and operational assets including 3 Helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the 3 Senatorial Districts.

“Others were 4 adequately manned gun boats for the riverine areas, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) which enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper