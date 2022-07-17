Osun Guber: ICPC arrests 3 suspected vote buyers





By Fortune Eromosele

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on election monitoring duties, arrested three persons suspected of vote buying during the Osun State gubernatorial election.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by ICPC Spokesperson Mrs Azuka Ogugua.

The statement said two suspects, Kamorudeen Nafisat and Ojuade Musbau Olaniyi were arrested for alleged vote buying, saying that an Android phone and a list containing names of voters was collected.

The statement read: “At Ife North & Central Local Government Councils, Osun East Senatorial District, precisely at Polling Unit 7, Iremo Ward IV, one Dapo Olayode (M) was arrested by one of the Commission’s teams. Olayode was arrested with a list containing the names of voters while an Android phone was also collected from him.

“At Egbedore Local Government, Osun West Senatorial District, precisely in Polling Unit 003, Ward 10, Osunbukola…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper