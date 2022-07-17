



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get well message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari via a tweet by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina wished Professor Osinbajo a speedy and full recovery.

Adesina in his verified twitter [email protected] wrote: “President Buhari sends best wishes to VP Yemi Osinbajo after the latter underwent a surgical procedure on his leg.

” I wish him speedy and full recovery, the President says.”

The post Surgery: Buhari wishes Osinbajo speedy, full recovery appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper