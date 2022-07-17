Surgery: Buhari wishes Osinbajo speedy, full recovery

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get well message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
President Buhari via a tweet by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina wished Professor Osinbajo a speedy and full recovery.
Adesina in his verified twitter [email protected] wrote: “President Buhari sends best wishes to VP Yemi Osinbajo after the latter underwent a surgical procedure on his leg.
” I wish him speedy and full recovery, the President says.”
Source: Vanguard Newspaper