APC, Ayade will sweep Cross River in 2023 – Omagu





By Emma Una

AN All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Northern Senatorial District, Odi Omagu, has expressed joy over the victory of Senator Ben Ayade in the wedge Senatorial primary for the Cross River North post held last week.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar on Sunday, Omagu said Governor Ayade is a man of the people and winning the Senatorial election for the Cross River North post in the 2023 election is a reality.

“I can assure you that judging by the popularity of His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade, his victory in the Cross River North election would be before midday on the election day and I am not just being braggadocios.”

He said when Ayade occupied the Senate position between 2011 and 2015, his record was unrivalled at that level in the district and his performance as governor has further made him a household name which makes his victory at the election seamless.

“There is hardly any household in Cross River that has not been touched by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper