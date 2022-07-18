BREAKING: IG orders Lagos CP to investigate Portable over formation of Cult group, ‘One Million Boys’





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Aftermath the disclosure by popular music star, Portable in a trending/viral video that he was one of those instrumental to the formation of the notorious cultist group, One Million Boys in Lagos, the For e headquarters has ordered an investigation.

It said, “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society. “

Potable had in a viral video stated that he formed the deadly criminal gang in Lagos, One Million Boys’, a statement that has attracted wide…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper