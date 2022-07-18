Celebrities mourn Ada Ameh on Twitter





By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their grief over the death of a colleague, Ada Ameh. On Monday morning, news filtered on social media that the beautiful and talented Nollywod actress had died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State on Sunday.

As soon as the news started spreading, celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the star actress of the popular sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’.

Here is what some celebrities had to say about Ada.

“The fact that we have to experience grief at some point in our lives and then try to live with such an intense emotion is so mind-blowing. If the news is true, Rest well Ada Ameh, I loved watching you on tv. I hope you’re at a place where pain is a fiction of our imagination.” Angel Smith.

Ada Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons especially when she says “a lucky lo lo” “Apor” .. she just lost a child and now.. May God put us through our tough times. This one is very…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper