DCLM says Pastor Kumuyi’s comment on Muslim-Muslim ticket not political





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Deeper Christain Life Ministry, DCLM, has said the comments by its General Superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi, on the Muslim-Muslim ticket during a recent media chat in Ilorin, was not a political commentary aimed at attacking any personality in the country.

The Church which made the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, noted that Pastor Kumuyi’s comment was misrepresented by a section of the media.

The DCLM, therefore urged members of the public to be wary of such misrepresentation, adding that Pastor Kumuyi as usual calls for continued prayers for the country and for the manifestation of God’s will in Nigeria.

The statement reads:” Deeper Christian Life Ministry is aware of a news story on Muslim-Muslim ticket making the rounds and attributed to the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

“For the sake of the public and need to clear the misrepresentation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper