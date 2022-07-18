Goodnight Yeye, Tinubu mourns Kemi Nelson





The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Yeye Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson, a chieftain of the party in Lagos state.

Chief Nelson reportedly died after a brief illness on Sunday at the age of 66.

Describing Yeye’s as a good woman in a statement he personally signed, Tinubu opined: “I was shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of activist, prominent politician and one of my closest associates, Yeye Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

“A nationalist and grassroots mobilizer, Mrs. Nelson ranked highly within our progressive front. She was relentless, she was dedicated and she worked assiduously for the creation of the Nigeria of our dreams. She could well have achieved and sustained personal success as a private citizen concerning herself solely with the welfare of her family. Instead, she was passionately committed herself to politics as a vehicle for her to contribute to the common…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper