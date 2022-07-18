How govt officials sabotaged power project over bribe – Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate





Prince Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, standard flagbearer, Prince Adewole Adebayo, disclosed at the weekend that he brought in beneficial projects to the country at no cost, but that the current government’s officials turned it down because it was not serving the personal interest of the officials.

Adebayo, a successful lawyer and businessman, said he wanted to help with the power problems of the country, leading him to bringing the business initiative that would not only increase power generation in the country, but also provide about two million jobs at no cost to the federal government, but that government officials, rather than support and give all the necessary assistance, were asking for bribe.

He said: “I am not saying this to embarrass anybody. Do you know that for three years I have been talking to the current government to help generate electricity and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper