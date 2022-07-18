Nigerian fintech owners bag jail term in US over $167million money laundering





By Biodun Busari

The top executives of a United States-based fintech company, Ping Express have been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment for breaching money laundering rules.

The fintech executives who are Nigerians with the names Anslem Oshionebo and Opeyemi Odeyale pleaded guilty to contravening money laundering rules after sending $167 million to Africa unchecked in less than three years.

While Oshionebo is the chief executive officer, oyedale is chief operating officer and both are suspected to have laundered $160 million out the to Nigeria.

This was recently revealed by the US Department of Justice as it added that the Ping Express failed to seek sufficient details about the sources or motives of the funds involved in the transactions, or the customers initiating the transmissions.

It also said part of the money sent to Nigeria was also suspected to be proceeds of internet fraud.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper