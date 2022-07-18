Osun: Personal effort not party logo delivered votes to Adeleke — Dr Cosmos





Accuses PDP of toying with South East

By Steve Oko

One of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just-concluded primaries, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, has told the PDP not to over-celebrate the victory of the party’s candidate in the Osun State governorship poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke, insisting that personal efforts and not party logo delivered him.

Ndukwe who said it was not yet uhuru for the PDP, submitted that Nigeria electorates had risen to vote for individuals based on their antecedents and competence instead of party membership.

The former Deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly who spoke exclusively with Vanguard on the heels of the Osun poll, reminded the PDP that Adeleke’s popularity and goodwill and not the party’s logo earned him victory.

