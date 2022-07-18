Our visit to Nnmadi Kanu aborted, lawyer cries out





By Biodun Busari

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the IPOB leader’s legal team was unable to see him on the routine visit on Monday.

Kanu’s lawyers, according to Ejiofor, were not allowed to see him because the Department of State Services, DSS, officials in charge of receiving them “were out the facility on other official assignment”.

Ejiofor disclosed these in a statement after Kanu’s legal representatives’ visit to the DSS headquarters, Abuja today.

The legal practitioner, however, said the visit was rescheduled to Thursday, adding that the time was used to attend to other vital issues.

Ejiofor said: “We were at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, for the Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client — Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — but unfortunately, we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper