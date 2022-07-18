Population explosion: Bane or boon?





By Nick Dazang

MONDAY last week was World Population Day. On that auspicious day, the United Nations, UN, released the 2022 World Population Proposals. The proposals were predicated on a report prepared by the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The report projected that global population will reach the eight billion mark by 2050 and that India will surpass China as the most populous country in the world with a whopping 1.66 billion people. Nigeria, according to the projection, will be the fourth most populated country on earth with 375 million people.

A further reading of the report shows that Nigeria has come from the tenth most populous country in 1990, with 94 million people to become the sixth most populous country in 2012.

As a matter of fact, the figures released by the UN are a chronicle foretold. As far back as 2014, population experts had projected that our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper