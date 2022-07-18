Tears as Ebubeagu kills 7 youths in Imo





By Emmanuel Iheaka

There was outrage, Monday, in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State over the alleged killing of seven youths by Ebubeagu security operative.

They were said to have been killed while returning from traditional wedding in Awomama, Oru East L.G.A., with five others still missing as at the time of filing this report.

The president General of Otulu Community, in the area, Nnamdi Agbor, who spoke to our correspondent on telephone said that seven young men were shot and killed Sunday night by the Ebubeagu operatives.

His words: “Youths from our community in Otulu had Sunday accompanied one of our brothers to Awomamma for his traditional wedding rites, at the end of the event, many of the youths who came on motorcycles offered to carry their brothers and they all rode back in a convoy of motorcycles.

“On their way home, around the Ishieke area of Awomamma, without any conversation or confrontation, the Ebubeagu operatives opened fire on the convoy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper