Adeleke’s victory’ll make PDP win more states in Western Nigeria – PDP BoT Chair, Jibrin





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Board of Trustees Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the just concluded Osun governorship election will make the party to win more states in Western Nigeria.Speaking to journalists, Walid Jibrin said that Adeleke’s victory at the poll did not come to him as a surprise as he had earlier expressed optimism over the PDP victory.

“Before the election I assured the governor elect of winning the election. I was there at Osun during the last campaign and the number of people that turned out for the rally was unbelievable and I was so sure that the PDP will win Osun state.”

“This is just the beginning of victory. What has happened in Osun state now is an indication of PDP’s stand in the whole country. We as a party have learned our lessons and the Yoruba are beginning to learn their lessons too, by coming out to elect Adeleke.

We are rest assured that other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper