Akwa Ibom APC Crisis: Police confirms REC, Igini report on forgery





–Calls for prosecution of factional chair Ntukekpo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Police has said it has established a case of fogery and perjury against the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Stephen Ntukekpo and absolved the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC Mike Igini of any complexity.

The Police investigation on the allegation of forgery and perjury has also confirmed that Mr. Augustine Ekanem was duly elected as the State Chairman of APC during the party’s congress.

It further said that from the facts and available evidence in the case file before it, a prima facie case of impersonation and forgery was

established against Ntukekpo and advised that he should be charged to court.

These were contained in the legal advice from the Police legal unit forwarded to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG, Force Criminal Investigation Department, for the prosecution of Mr. Ntukekpo over allegation of forgery and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper