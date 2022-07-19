Consumers to pay more for petrol in North-East, South-East





…NNPC sells at N174/litre

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Following the adjustment in the pump price of petrol, it has emerged that consumers in the North East (N189/litre) and South East (N184/litre) would pay higher price for the product.

A price adjustment table released by the marketers yesterday showed that consumers in Lagos would pay the least price for petrol at N169/litre, followed by consumers in Abuja at N174/litre and in the South South at N179/litre.

Other regions and their prices are North Central N179/litre, South West N179/litre, and North West at N184/litre.

Checks by Vanguard around Abuja metropolis yesterday showed that NNPC has adjusted its pump price at the mega station to N174 per litre. Also, a Forte Oil station across the mega station was selling at N175 per litre.

Speaking to Vanguard on the rates, the Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike said the prices were a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper