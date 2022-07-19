Extend voting rights to prison inmates, NCoS charges INEC  





prison

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to extend voting rights to inmates in its custodial centres in order to exercise their civic responsibilities as citizens.

Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa made the request when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Commission Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by ACG Daniel Odharo, the CGC asked the INEC Chairman to kindly consider the request as soon as practicable.

Responding, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the commission is committed to inclusivity including the rights of immates to vote during elections as it is being done in some parts of Africa.

He said, “Something like that is happening in our continent. Two countries, Kenya and South Africa, have extended that right”.

Prof Yakubu said the request by the Nigerian Correctional Service to extend voting right to inmates of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper