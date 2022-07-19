Presidential primaries: PDP not fair to Gov Wike —Democratic Ambassadors





.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group,Democratic Ambassadors for Wike Nationwide (DAWN) has condemned in stro g terms, the treatment allegedly meted on Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State during the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Chairman/Convener of the youth group,Ochekwu Morgan O, in a statement, said Governor Wike was not fairly treated by the PDP and other party stalwarts.

Comrade Ochekwu alleged that the party internal democracy mechanism was faulty already, adding that the party still haven’t learnt its lessons.

According to him, ” the party should see Wike as a blessing to its fold, someone who deserves to be pampered and treated with utmost sense of respect. If not for Wike’s resilience and sagacity, who knows what would have become of the PDP today.After the party conceded defeat to the APC in 2015, it was headed for oblivion but Wike in his ingenuity came to the rescue and has stayed firm with the party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper