Suspension not enough, arrest, prosecute Emir who turbaned bandit leader – Ohanaeze Ndigbo





.Renews call for release of Nnamdi Kanu

. Says IPOB, product of injustice

. Fulanisation agenda, very real – Uwakwe

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Aliyu Garba Marafa, who conferred a chieftancy title to a notorious ‘repentant’ bandits’ leader, Adamu Aliero, crowning him Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulani).

Ohanaeze argued that it was not enough to just suspend him and let him off the hook, saying that his action amounted to open endorsement of banditry.

Zamfara State Government, had Sunday, announced the suspension of the Marafa for ‘turbaning’ the bandit leader.

This is as a former General Manager of Abia Network Transport Company, Hon. Ugochukwu Uwakwe, has said that the action of the Emir was a confirmation that the much-talked about Fulanisation agenda is real and fast approaching.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper