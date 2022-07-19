Taking school pupils safety more seriously





HOW conscious are we of the need to take the safety and security of our young school children seriously? Is there any workable mechanism to keep our children safer in our public and private schools? How can we ensure that our children who leave for school will return in one piece and in peace?

These questions arise from the frequent tragic incidents and accidents which have led to avoidable losses of our children in and around school environments.

In November last year, the death of 13-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College, Lekki in Lagos, shook the country. He was a victim of school bullies. Till date, bullying, which is an age-old vice in secondary schools, has not been tamed. Some of our children have had to pay with their tender lives for it. Teachers routinely mercilessly beat children under their care. Some have died after such ordeals. Teachers rape innocent children in their care, and pre-teen and teenage students engage in porn sex as recently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper