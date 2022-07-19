Why FG continues to subsidize petrol consumption – NNPC CEO





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari has explained that the Federal Government’s decision to retain subsidy on petrol pump price was social and economic, and had nothing to do with politics.

Kyari who disclosed this during an interview aired by Channels Television said the subsidy policy has nothing to do with the corporation, noting that in the new NNPC Limited, the company would bill the government for handling the transaction.

According to him, the NNPC will buy the product and sell it to the government which will in turn supply it to Nigerians.

“I don’t see any political consideration for this. The deregulation is clearly spelt out in the Petroleum Industry Act and within a time frame.

“Deregulation is about pricing petroleum at the appropriate price and this is what it is now.

There are always social circumstances that make the government and states decide whether they are going to provide subsidies…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper