Answer 10 “simple” questions to justify your APGA chairmanship claim, Oye challenges Njoku





By Dirisu Yakubu

The fight to finish between Chief Victor Oye, national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and Edozie Njoku (also laying claim to the chairmanship of the party) appears far from over as the former wants the tussle to be laid to rest ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Oye had in an exclusive chat with Vanguard recently, accused Njoku of playing the enemy card in a bid to distract APGA and cost it an enormous amount of goodwill at the polls. He further argued that Njoku “who is not a member of APGA is part of a gang bent on reaping where they did not sow. We know them because each election cycle, they emerge on the political scene to cause distraction because they see APGA as a fertile ground to plough.”

On his part, Njoku has continuously insisted that the Supreme Court correction of its own judgment of October 14, 2021 makes him the authentic chairman of the party. He would go on to ask the Independent National Electoral…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper