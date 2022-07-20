‘How I survived depression’, May Edochie recounts experience after Yul married 2nd wife [Video]





The first wife of Nigerian actor/director, Yul Edochie, May Yul Edochie has opened up about how she survived depression after her husband married his colleague, Judy Austin.

May in a Facebook live session on Tuesday noted that many people on her comment section had rebuked her for cashing out from the situation which broke her down.

She further disclosed that she doesn’t wish such a situation to befall on any of her enemy if she has one.

Adding that the outpour of love and support she received from her family and fans brought her out of the depression.

She said, “I saw some few comments that May is using this to cash out and all of that and I am like okay, it’s fine, I am cashing out right.

“I don’t wish this upon my enemies if at all I have any. Depression is real and there are different stages to it. Rather than dwell on depression, I decided to pick up the pieces of a beautiful world that I had. An amazing one that suddenly crushed. I decided to pick…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper