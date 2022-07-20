I can’t wait to vote for you, Chimamanda endorses Peter Obi





Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

By Miftaudeen Raji

Award-winning Nigeria writer, Chimamanda Adichie has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chimamanda gave her endorsement on Tuesday in a statement issued via her verified Facebook handle to congratulate Obi on his 61st birthday.

Chimamanda referred to Obi as her ‘biggest’ brother and promised to vote for him in the 2023 presidential election.

Her words, “I cannot wait for February 25, 2023, when I, with personal pride in you and with hope for what Nigeria can become, will cast my vote for you and your running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

The 44-year-old Enugu-born and award-winning author acknowledged Obi’s support for her parents.

She said, “Happy birthday to Peter Obi, my dearest Big Bro: I will never forget your kindness to my beloved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper