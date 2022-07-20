Ikpeazu hands over 13 patrol vans to security agencies





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor ,Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has handed over 13 patrol vans to the security agencies to enable them provide effective security in the state.

The Police received 6 vans, the Army 3 while the Navy, the DSS and the Correctional Services got one each.

Handing over the vehicles at Government Lodge,Aba, Gov. Ikpeazu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, said the donation were made to encourage the security agencies to double their efforts at combating criminals and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.

He explained that the state government would provide more patrol vans to ensure that the needs of the security agencies are met in overcoming the security challenges affecting the state and Nigeria.

He said; “The donation of more patrol vehicles is a further step in securing Abia state and Nigeria and encouraging the security agencies to double their efforts in chasing criminals…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper