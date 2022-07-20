Maternal, child health: Enugu targets 1m children, 280,000 pregnant women





The Enugu State Government has targeted some one million children for free drugs, medical consumable and other routine services in its going Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Week.

The programme, which is the first round of the programme in the year, is also designed to reach out to 280,000 pregnant women when they attend anta-natal programmes in health facilities scattered within the state.

Inaugurating the programme in Enugu on Wednesday, Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, urged pregnant women to take attendance to anta-natal seriously.

She also enjoined them to ensure they carried out necessary tests to understand their conditions better.

Ugwuanyi noted that the tests would afford pregnant women the chance to easily detect when pregnancy complications were looming.

She said it would also enable them to deal with them on time and take useful counsel from a physician on their health condition.

According to her, I want mothers to take all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper