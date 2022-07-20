NFF hails Mimi Calvin-Onwuka, Madu on WAFCON feats





The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated Nigerian officials Patience Ndidi Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe Calvin-Onwuka for their historic feats in their various roles at the ongoing 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Madu, who also officiated at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, became the first Nigerian referee to officiate in a Women AFCON match using the Video Assistant Referee device, when she took charge of the group stage encounter between Burkina Faso and Uganda. She served as fourth official in two other games.

Mimisen Calvin-Onwuka became the first Nigeria assistant referee in the quarter finals of a Women AFCON that deployed the Video Assistant Referee, when she played that role during the quarter-final encounter between South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Tunisia. Calvin-Onwuka had earlier been part of the group stage encounters between Togo and Tunisia, and the match between Burkina Faso and Uganda where Madu was referee.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper